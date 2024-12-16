WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's Scholz loses confidence vote in parliament, early polls in Feb
According to the constitution, when a parliamentary majority withdraws confidence in the chancellor, the president may dissolve parliament at the chancellor's request, triggering new elections.
Germany's Scholz loses confidence vote in parliament, early polls in Feb
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, shakes hands with Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck after losing a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament, in a calculated political move to pave the way for early elections in February 2025.

In his address to parliament on Monday, Scholz defended his decision to end the coalition with the liberal FDP party, emphasising that early elections would allow voters to determine the country's future direction.

"Bringing forward the federal election — that is my goal. In this election, the citizens can then set the political course for our country, that is what it is all about," Scholz said. He criticized his former coalition partner FDP for impeding crucial decisions on economic challenges.

"Politics is not a game. To join a government, you need a certain moral maturity. Anyone who joins a government bears responsibility for the whole country. Responsibility that goes beyond their own party programme and their own voters," he said, adding that dissolving the coalition with FDP had become inevitable given the political impasse.

Related‘Germany is sleepwalking into the 1930s’, warns anti-fascist campaigner

The Social Democrat chancellor lost the vote of confidence in parliament, with 394 votes against him and 207 in favour, along with 116 abstentions. His coalition partner, the Greens, strategically abstained to ensure the success of the manoeuvre to trigger early elections.

RECOMMENDED

A confidence vote was required to initiate early elections under Germany's constitution, which permits such elections only in exceptional circumstances to maintain political stability.

According to the constitution, when a parliamentary majority withdraws confidence in the chancellor, the president may dissolve parliament at the chancellor's request, triggering new elections.

Scholz's three-way coalition government between his Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) collapsed last month due to intense disputes concerning economic policy and government spending plans.

After the government's collapse, parliamentary leaders from the SPD, the Greens, and the main opposition Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) agreed to propose February 23 as the date for early elections.

RelatedBerlin needs foreign workers. Will Germany's far-right let that happen?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seahawks dominate Patriots 29–13 to win Super Bowl
Japan stocks smash records as Takaichi landslide victory sparks market euphoria
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Cuba halting airline refuelling as US pressure takes toll
China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year:' Trump
Death toll from building collapse in northern Lebanon rises to nine
'Criminal nature:' Palestine slams Israeli decisions to expand occupied West Bank settlements
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
Epstein case exposes high-level corruption among 'Western elites': Russia
Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank
Japan PM Takaichi set for landslide win, markets wary
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza