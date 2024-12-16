The command of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG-2), responsible for the bloc's naval mine operations and training in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Aegean, has been transferred from Romania to Türkiye.

Turkish Naval Captain Kursat Kurnaz assumed the command from Romania’s Captain Sebastian Barote during a ceremony held at the Mine Fleet Command in the Turkish coastal city of Erdek on Monday.

Rear Admiral Stefan Pauly, the operations chief for NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, commended Türkiye's significant contributions to the bloc and regional security. He thanked the outgoing commander and welcomed Kurnaz, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Kurnaz, for his part, expressed pride in leading such a capable force and pledged to fulfil all responsibilities with professionalism and dedication to NATO values.

Expressing his appreciation for Barote’s leadership, Kurnaz emphasised that the alliance would continue to strive for operational excellence and reinforce its collective security.

Romania's Barote also highlighted that the group would thrive under Turkish command.

First response force