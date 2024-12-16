TÜRKİYE
NATO's mine countermeasures unit to operate from Türkiye until July
Under Turkish command, the group will participate in five major NATO exercises, including Spain’s Dynamic Mariner and other mine warfare drills in Italy and Greece.
Turkish Naval Captain Kursat Kurnaz (L), assuming command, emphasised that the alliance would continue to strive for operational excellence. / Photo: AA / AA
December 16, 2024

The command of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG-2), responsible for the bloc's naval mine operations and training in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Aegean, has been transferred from Romania to Türkiye.

Turkish Naval Captain Kursat Kurnaz assumed the command from Romania’s Captain Sebastian Barote during a ceremony held at the Mine Fleet Command in the Turkish coastal city of Erdek on Monday.

Rear Admiral Stefan Pauly, the operations chief for NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, commended Türkiye's significant contributions to the bloc and regional security. He thanked the outgoing commander and welcomed Kurnaz, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Kurnaz, for his part, expressed pride in leading such a capable force and pledged to fulfil all responsibilities with professionalism and dedication to NATO values.

Expressing his appreciation for Barote’s leadership, Kurnaz emphasised that the alliance would continue to strive for operational excellence and reinforce its collective security.

Romania's Barote also highlighted that the group would thrive under Turkish command.

First response force

The Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 exemplifies the bloc’s maritime capabilities and its united commitment to securing and defending maritime borders.

Türkiye will lead the group for the seventh time until July 5, when the command will pass to Italy.

On Monday, Kurnaz received the SNMCMG-2 Commodore pennant aboard the flagship TCG YZB Gungor Durmus.

Speaking to the press, he outlined the group’s mission as the first response force against potential naval mine threats in NATO waters. Established in 1999, the unit operates continuously to maintain readiness.

Under Turkish command, the group will participate in five major NATO exercises, including Spain’s Dynamic Mariner and other mine warfare drills in Italy and Greece.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
