TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye holds the key for Syria's future: Trump
“I don't think you've heard that from anybody else, but I've been pretty good at predicting.”
Türkiye holds the key for Syria's future: Trump
“Erdogan is somebody I got along with great,” Trump told reporters. / Photo: AP / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 16, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump says “nobody knows” what the future holds for post-Assad Syria, but he expects that Türkiye will “hold the key” to the nation.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, the president-elect was reluctant when asked if he would withdraw American troops from northeastern Syria. Instead of providing a direct answer, he praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wits.

"I can say that Assad was a butcher, here, what he did to children,” he added, referring to ousted regime president Bashar al Assad.

He hailed Türkiye as “a major force” and hailed his personal relationship with Erdogan.

“Erdogan is somebody I got along with great,” Trump told reporters, adding that Ankara has “built a very strong, powerful army.”

Expressing that Türkiye “is going to hold the key to” post-Assad Syria, Trump said: “Actually, I don't think you've heard that from anybody else, but I've been pretty good at predicting.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedHow Assad’s refusal to heed Türkiye’s advice altered the Syrian landscape

US support for PKK/YPG

Numerous foreign policy analysts and commentators have said Türkiye emerged with a stronger hand from the recent events in Syria, where the US has long partnered with the PKK-led SDF for its so-called fight against Daesh.

The partnership has seen objections from Türkiye. YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation, leads the SDF. Washington's support for the group has greatly exacerbated tensions in bilateral relations between the NATO allies.

Since Assad’s fall, clashes have been ongoing between the YPG and the Syrian National Army.

PKK is a designated terrorist group in the US and Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners