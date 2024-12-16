A Berlin-based human rights group has accused Israel of committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"In recent months, ECCHR (European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights) has been conducting independent research and analysis on the topic of genocide and analysing this against the available information and evidence relating to Israel’s actions in Gaza," the organisation said on Monday in a statement that was posted on its website.

"This process has led us to the conclusion that there is a legally sound argument that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza," ECCHR added.

It pointed out that "a large number of reports, commentary, and judgments support a conclusion that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza."

"For example, many United Nations experts, Committees and Special Rapporteurs have warned of the risk of genocide by Israel, with increasing urgency over the last year. The Heads of State, state officials and representatives of many countries have publicly referred to genocide in Gaza, or the risk thereof."

"Additionally, reports have been published by international, Palestinian, and Israeli individuals and organisations, which posit that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, or at least is at risk of doing so."

Furthermore, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had "already determined that the Palestinians are a protected group under the Genocide Convention and that Palestinians in Gaza are a substantial part of that group," according to ECCHR.