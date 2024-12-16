The family of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in September, have said it was "frustrating to hear the same things" without meaningful action after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Monday's meeting comes as the family continues to urge the Biden administration to launch an independent investigation into her killing, which evidence shows to be deliberate.

"Secretary was attentive in listening to us, but unfortunately repeated a lot of the same things that we've been hearing for the past 20 years, particularly since Rachel Corrie’s killing," Eygi's husband, Hamid Ali, said following the meeting at the State Department.

23-year-old American Rachel Corrie was killed in 2003 by an Israeli bulldozer while protesting the demolition of Palestinian homes in the southern town of Rafah in Gaza.

A similar context surrounds 26-year-old Eygi's death. An Israeli sniper lethally shot her on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Eyewitness accounts and autopsies conducted by Turkish and Palestinian authorities point to a targeted strike.

"We hope that things will be different this time around," Ali said, proceeding to express that the family doesn't have high expectations.

No accountability

Ozden Bennet, Eygi's sister, said the US is still awaiting an Israeli investigation, which the family does not find "credible".