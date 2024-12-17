Tuesday, December 17, 2024

1900 GMT — Saudi Arabia will not normalise ties with Israel "unless it ends the war in Gaza," Saudi officials told sources close to US President-elect Donald Trump, a source with knowledge of the talks told The Jerusalem Post.

Saudi officials met recently people close to Trump, including Steve Witkoff, Trump's incoming special envoy to the Middle East.

According to the Israeli news website, the officials emphasised that normalisation between the countries can only materialise when Israel's war in Gaza ends, the Saudi officials told Witkoff.

They also demanded "some kind" of statement regardingthe Palestinian state, according to the sources.

Haaretz reported earlier that a normalisation agreement has been reached between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

1841 GMT — Israel ‘overwhelmingly’ obstructing aid attempts to besieged northern Gaza in December: UN

The UN reported an overwhelming obstruction by Israel to aid attempts to besieged northern Gaza during December.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that "UN-led aid missions to the North Gaza governorate continue to be overwhelmingly denied, especially those seeking to reach the besieged areas in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and parts of Jabalya."

"OCHA reports that today, three humanitarian missions planning to bring food and water to parts of besieged North Gaza were once again denied by Israeli authorities," he said, adding that "the UN attempted to reach these besieged areas 40 times, of which 38 attempts were denied and two were impeded" since the start of December.

1733 GMT — Egyptian president stresses urgent need for Gaza ceasefire, calls for prisoner exchange

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and called for a hostage exchange and unimpeded humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

His comments came during a phone call with President of the Greek Cypriot administration Nikos Christodoulides amid Egyptian-Qatari efforts to broker a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Sisi called for “swift action to establish a ceasefire, facilitate the exchange of hostages and detainees – including Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives – and ensure unrestricted access for humanitarian aid to Gaza residents,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

1707 GMT — Hamas kills 3 Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza attack

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that it killed three Israeli soldiers in clashes in northern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters killed three soldiers at "point-blank range" and destroyed a personnel carrier in the Jabalia refugee camp.

According to the statement, Israeli helicopters were seen evacuating dead and injured soldiers from the site.

The group also said in a separate statement that it had detonated a house in central Jabalia when 11 soldiers were inside, saying soldiers were killed and injured in the attack.

1648 GMT — Netanyahu visits Israeli-occupied Syrian territory to review army deployment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli-occupied Syrian territory for a security assessment there, according to his office.

A statement released by his office said Netanyahu met with his defence minister, army chief of staff, and other officials on the peak of Hermon Mount (Jabal al-Sheikh) on the Syrian side of the border.

"The prime minister reviewed the IDF (army) deployment in the area and set guidelines for the future," the statement said.

1640 GMT — Israeli drone strikes south Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

Two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal between the two sides, Lebanese media said.

The strike targeted a vehicle in the town of Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, the state news agency NNA reported.

Lebanon has reported nearly 250 Israeli violations, including the killing of 30 people and injury of 36 others, since the ceasefire deal came into force on November 27.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

1550 GMT — Stray dogs mauling bodies of lifeless Palestinians in northern Gaza

Footage aired by Al Jazeera news network showed stray dogs scavenging the bodies of lifeless Palestinians in northern Gaza, with Israeli soldiers present in the vicinity.

The distressing scenes have prompted widespread outrage, with Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemning the incidents as emblematic of the "cruelty, sadism, and inhumanity" of the Israeli military and its leadership.

In a statement, Hamas described the video as further evidence of a "systematic extermination" campaign in Gaza, where humanitarian teams have been denied access to retrieve bodies and assist victims.

The video depicted stray dogs mauling bodies in areas where rescue efforts have been obstructed.

1418 GMT — Two more Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were shot dead in the occupied West Bank, according to medics.

Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers opened fire on two Palestinian youths near a separation barrier in the northern city of Qalqilya.

The Red Crescent Society confirmed that the bodies of the two victims were transferred to the hospital.

1410 GMT — Netanyahu reportedly on way to Cairo to discuss Gaza truce deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on his way to Cairo for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza, sources briefed on the meetings said.

Hamas said a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal is possible if Israel stops setting new conditions, according to a statement.

The statement comes after sources briefed on meetings related to the ceasefire talks told Reuters that a deal was expected to be signed in the coming days.

1250 GMT — Over 32 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least 32 Palestinians have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes across Gaza, as the Israeli genocidal war on the enclave continued unabated.

Ten people lost their lives in a strike that hit a home in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

The Gaza Civil Defence said that body parts and charred remains of the victims were brought to the hospital.

Two more people were killed in another strike targeting a group of civilians near a mosque in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, eyewitnesses said. Another Israeli strike targeting a house left 15 people dead in the northern town of Beit Lahia, another medical source said.

1243 GMT — Jerusalem resident detained for suspected Iranian spy plot

An Israeli resident of Jerusalem has been arrested on suspicion of being in contact with Iranian intelligence agents as part of a plot to carry out an attack in Israel in return for payment, Israeli security forces said.