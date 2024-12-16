More than 12 mass graves have been discovered in Daraa Governorate in southern Syria, containing the remains of bodies believed to be civilians killed by the regime of ousted leader Bashar al Assad.

Following the collapse earlier this month of the Baath regime, mass graves are being unearthed as part of search and survey activities across the country.

A statement by the groups that carried out excavation work with construction equipment in Daraa said on Monday that a mass grave was discovered in the Izraa district.

It said 31 bodies have been found so far, and the number may increase.

Local residents are assisting in the excavations.