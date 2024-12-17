WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine's economy faces unprecedented crisis due to Israel's carnage
The World Bank says Israel's onslaught in Gaza sharply reduced the economic output and the collapse of basic services in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank.
Palestine's economy faces unprecedented crisis due to Israel's carnage
Israel has killed over 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its onslaught in besieged Gaza so far. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 17, 2024

The Israeli onslaught in Palestine is having a catastrophic impact on the local economy, the World Bank said, noting that all sectors have been badly affected by Israel's carnage.

Economic output in besieged Gaza plummeted by 86 percent in the first half of this year, and by 23 percent in the occupied West Bank, according to recent Bank data, leaving the Palestinian economy on track to contract by 26 percent in inflation-adjusted terms this year.

"The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to have a catastrophic impact on the Palestinian economy, pushing the territories into a crisis of unprecedented magnitude," the bank said in a statement on Monday.

"The continuation of the hostilities has led to a sharp reduction in economic output and a collapse of basic services in both the West Bank and Gaza, amid skyrocketing poverty across the territories," it added.

Inflation in Gaza rose 300 percent in the 12 months to October, with food prices surging by 440 percent, and energy prices by more than 200 percent due to major supply disruptions and the difficulty of getting food aid to people in need, the Bank said.

As a result, 91 percent of Gaza's population "is on the brink of acute food insecurity," the Bank said, citing a recent report, adding that 875,000 people faced "emergency levels of food insecurity," while 345,000 were at "catastrophic" levels.

More broadly, all the basic structures of Gaza society have been destroyed: communications networks have been almost entirely destroyed despite the efforts of local operators to maintain connectivity.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedIsrael committing genocide in Gaza, German rights group's analysis finds

Israeli destruction

Israel has killed over 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its onslaught in besieged Gaza so far.

In its carnage, Tel Aviv caused a massive shortage of basic necessities in the blockaded enclave, including food, water, electricity and medicine, while displacing almost the entire population of the enclave.

In the occupied West Bank, Israel has killed at least 812 Palestinians and wounded over 6,450 others, according to the Health Ministry.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Criminal nature:' Palestine slams Israeli decisions to expand occupied West Bank settlements
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank
Japan PM Takaichi set for landslide win, markets wary
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Bangladesh election tests India’s influence as Beijing moves in
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
Heavy rain causes the Orontes River to flood homes in Syria's Idlib
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote