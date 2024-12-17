A vigil has been held evening outside the White House in memory of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces on September 6 during a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank.

Eygi's family, including her father Mehmet Suat Eygi, her sister Ozden Bennett and her husband Hamid Ali, joined the event at Lafayette Square on Monday alongside Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and numerous attendees demanding justice for her killing.

Addressing the gathering, Tlaib, who represents Michigan's 12th District and is the only Palestinian American in Congress, criticised President Joe Biden for failing to order an independent investigation into Eygi's death, instead deferring to an ongoing Israeli probe that has yet to deliver accountability more than three months after her killing.

"We know that President Biden recently said, 'If you harm an American, we will respond.' But his inaction has made it clear once again that when it comes to the Israeli government murdering Americans, it's a complete lie," Tlaib said.

She also criticised Biden's earlier characterisation of Eygi's death as a "tragic error." "We all know that Aysenur's murder was not a 'tragic error,'" she said.

"It was devastating for her family to hear them say that, and we know that, and she knew that what the Israeli military did to her, they do to the Palestinians every single day," she said. Tlaib called for accountability, demanding an independent investigation.

'Died fighting for others'