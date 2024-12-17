China on Tuesday said claims that a Chinese businessman had used his links with Britain's Prince Andrew to spy for Beijing were "preposterous", after the UK government voiced mounting concerns over the allegations.

"Accusations of so-called Chinese espionage are preposterous," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, adding that strong ties with London were "in the common interests of both countries".

British media last week reported about Andrew's relationship with Yang Tengbo, a businessman, who had been banned from entering Britain on allegations of posing a "national security risk".

Asked about the case while on a visit to Norway, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain was "concerned about the challenge that China poses" but defended his approach of "engagement" with Beijing.

"The development of China-UK relations is in the common interests of both countries and is also conducive to promoting world economic growth and responding to global challenges," Lin Jian said addressing a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

"It is hoped that the United Kingdom will work with China to accumulate more positive factors and demonstrate the two countries' innate character of cooperation, mutual benefits and common wins," he added.

Earlier, in two separate statements released on December 13 and December 17, the Chinese Embassy in London also denounced what it described as fabricated accusations, political manipulation, and the demonization of China’s legitimate activities.

"This is a typical case of a thief crying 'catch thief'. What they are really up to is to smear China, targeting the Chinese community in the UK and undermine normal personnel exchanges between China and the UK. We strongly condemn this," the embassy spokesperson said in the December 17 statement.

The embassy accused certain British politicians of attempting to discredit China’s political system and undermine normal people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Yang, who was reportedly once invited to Andrew's birthday party, said in a statement on Monday that he had "done nothing wrong or unlawful", and had "fallen victim" to a changing "political climate".

"The widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue," Yang added, noting he had opted to waive his anonymity and was appealing against the UK decision.

Starmer said at a news conference in Bergen, Norway, that Britain's approach towards China involved "cooperating where we need to cooperate, particularly, for example, on issues like climate change, to challenge where we must and where we should".