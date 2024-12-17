The European Union will reopen its delegation in Syria, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said.

While the EU delegation, which is like an embassy, in Syria was never officially closed, there had not been an accredited ambassador in Damascus during the war in Syria, Kallas said.

"We want this delegation to be fully operational again," Kallas said in European Parliament on Tuesday.

Kallas said she had asked the EU's delegation head to go to Damascus on Monday to establish contact with the new leadership in Syria and various other groups.

Germany, the United States and Britain had earlier already established contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) after it led the overthrow of Syria's Bashar al Assad.