Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a stronger and more institutionalised relationship with the European Union, reiterating that Türkiye remains committed to this goal as a candidate country.

Turkish President's remarks came during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdogan expressed hope for the EU to take concrete steps toward updating the Customs Union agreement and accelerating visa processes for Turkish citizens until full visa liberalisation is achieved.

“Our relations with the EU should not be held hostage by the narrow agenda of certain member states,” Erdogan stated, highlighting the need for a more pragmatic approach to Türkiye-EU ties.

Ankara’s EU membership negotiations started in 2005 but entered a stalemate after 2007 due to the Cyprus issue and political opposition to Türkiye’s membership by several member states.

