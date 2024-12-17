The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, has begun investigating a mass grave discovered near Damascus' Baghdad Bridge neighbourhood.

Documented by Anadolu, the mass grave contains trenches filled with human remains and sacks marked with prison codes, indicating that the victims likely died due to torture or in notorious prisons such as Sednaya.

Following the grim discovery on Tuesday, White Helmets teams began securing the site and recovering the remains, which were thought to be victims of the Assad regime's brutal torture.

The mass grave is part of the ongoing search and recovery efforts in Syria following the fall of the Baath Party regime on December 8.