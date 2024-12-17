On December 12, CNN aired the video of a Syrian prisoner being released from a jail following the fall of the authoritarian regime of Bashar Al Assad. Days later, the man featured in the video was revealed to be a former ‘regime torturer’.

An investigation by the local fact-checking organisation Verify-Sy identified him as Salama Mohamad Salama, a former first lieutenant in Syria’s Air Force Intelligence who had been imprisoned for corruption.

The video dated December 11 featured CNN’s chief international correspondent, Clarissa Ward, leading her cameraman into a cell in a Damascus prison.

Moments into the footage, the camera focuses on a man lying under in a blanket in a dimly lit cell. He gets up as soon as an opposition soldier cautiously lifts up the corner of the cover, seemingly unaware of the regime’s collapse.

“In nearly twenty years as a journalist, this was one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed,” Ward said, sharing the link to the report on her X account.

Yet, despite the sensational framing of the broadcast, with a headline reading “CNN on the scene in the moment Syrian prisoner is freed,” the video was met with widespread scepticism on social media.

Users were sceptical about the man’s relatively healthy appearance, which contrasted heavily with the recently circulated images of released detainees – scared and emaciated with tell-tale signs of physical and mental trauma.

His apparent detachment from the chaos surrounding the release of other prisoners only added to the suspicion, with some dismissing the scene as staged, and others going so far as to describe it as an “Oscar-worthy performance” by Ward herself.

Days later, Verify-Sy identified the man as ‘Salama Mohamad Salama’.

According to the fact checker, Salama had been imprisoned for corruption for less than a month.