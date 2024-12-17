Türkiye has accused Israel of employing starvation and infectious diseases as weapons against Palestinians in Gaza, urging the international community to take immediate action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticised Israel's intensified strikes on civilian targets, including schools and refugee camps, which have killed hundreds of Palestinians in recent days.

"Likewise, Israel's use of starvation and infectious diseases as a weapon against the Palestinian people by preventing the provision of basic humanitarian needs in Gaza should not escape the attention of the international community," it added.

Reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to regional peace, security, and stability, the ministry called for immediate measures to address the crisis.

"The recent developments in our region should not lead the international community to ignore the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza," the ministry stressed, reiterating Ankara's calls for an immediate ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian access.

"We will continue to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, international law and human dignity," it added, calling for the international community to amp up pressure on Israel.