The past year of conflicts in the Middle East have led to major tectonic shifts across the region.

One of the most significant developments has been the weakening of Iran's so-called "Axis of Resistance" – a coalition of Tehran-backed actors, including Hezbollah and other groups across Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Iran's decline marks a major change in the balance of power and influence, which will likely manifest in profound though unpredictable ways throughout the Middle East in 2025 and beyond.

Yet, for all of Tehran's regional setbacks this year, the Iranian-Saudi detente has remained on track. This is notable especially given all the tests that Iranian-Saudi normalisation faced this year.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh renormalised in March 2023 through an agreement brokered by China, Oman, and Iraq.

Both sides have taken steps to keep this detente on track and avoid a return to the sky-high tensions of the 2016-21 period, despite ongoing regional conflicts, highlighting a pragmatic commitment to stability.

Prior to this agreement, relations had dramatically deteriorated with the Iranian-Saudi crisis of January 2016. Following the Kingdom's execution of the Shia cleric Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, Iranians attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran in anger. Riyadh then severed diplomatic ties with Tehran.

That episode followed years of friction in bilateral affairs intensifying with Iran and Saudi Arabia challenging the other in various civil wars and political crises throughout the Middle East, from Bahrain to Lebanon and Syria to Yemen.

Yet, by April 2021, Iranian and Saudi officials began talks in Baghdad which later manifested in the renormalisation of relations 23 months later.

Throughout 2024, symbolic moments underscored the warming of bilateral relations. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)'s meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in October and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan's attendance at the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's funeral five months earlier both spoke to the warming of bilateral ties.

So did Saudi Arabia's condemnation of Israel's attack against Iran in October.

"It is becoming apparent that the Saudi ruling elite are becoming more confident that they made a strategic choice with re-establishing ties in 2023, and the fact that things did not get worse is welcome," Aziz Alghashian, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation Middle East (ORF-ME), tells TRT World.

Mutual interests in detente

Iran faces major dilemmas in the aftermath of Israel's invasion of Lebanon and the Syrian regime's fall earlier this month.

Therefore, at this point, Tehran has no interest in any reversal of the improvements in relationships with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states.

They have been key to Iran's "Neighbours First" foreign policy strategy, which seeks to stabilise relations with regional neighbours while the West continues putting pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi Arabia also understands the extent to which Iran could remain a major threat to the Kingdom and does not seek hostilities with Tehran, especially as the leadership in Riyadh remains focused on advancing Vision 2030 (Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic diversification plan unveiled in 2016), which hinges on stability at home and in the region.

Within this context, Riyadh has adopted a carefully balanced approach.

Rather than supporting Israel in its confrontations with Iran, Saudi Arabia is choosing to steer clear of the hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv while making it clear to Iran that it is not in any way supporting, let alone facilitating, Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

This stance reflects Saudi Arabia's desire to de-escalate regional tensions and avoid being drawn into conflict.

Impact of Gaza war

Israel's nearly 15-month-old war on Gaza has, to some extent, highlighted how Iran and Saudi Arabia maintain some degree of alignment vis-a-vis the Palestinian issue.

Tehran frequently depicts its foreign policy as being in line with the wider Arab-Islamic world and presents itself as playing a leadership role in the Middle East on the Palestinian issue.

Without a doubt, Iranian and Saudi diplomats participating in an Arab League-Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency summit this year, following one held in 2023 early on in Israel's war on Gaza, was a boost to this Iranian narrative.

Although both countries oppose Israeli aggression in Gaza, Tehran's support for armed groups in the region, for example in Yemen and Lebanon, is problematic in Riyadh's eyes.

"The war has shown that Saudi Arabia and Iran do agree more on the basics of important issues such as Palestine. There is disagreement on the manner of support, but agree on the need to…cooperate," notes Alghashian.

One consequence of Israel's war on Gaza is that it has halted expansion of the Abraham Accords' scope, meaning that there is hardly any possibility of new Arab states joining the Israeli normalisation camp under current circumstances.

Even if a ceasefire in Gaza were to go into effect today, it is doubtful that Saudi Arabia and other Arab states could enter the Abraham Accords. For its own geopolitical and security interests, Iran welcomes this reality.

"Events in Gaza dampened Saudi Arabia's enthusiasm for normalising relations with Israel. This helped relations with Iran as did some Saudi statements regarding the necessity of setting up a Palestinian state, even though that goal remains even more out of reach than it did before,” Shireen Hunter, an honorary fellow at the Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University, who served as an Iranian diplomat before 1979, tells TRT World.

Defence cooperation

Perhaps the most significant sign of progress in Iranian-Saudi relations in 2024 has been the military cooperation between the two countries.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's top military official, Chief of General Staff General Fayyad al-Ruwaili, paid a visit to Iran for discussions with his Iranian counterpart, General Mohammad Bagheri, regarding Saudi Arabia's security cooperation with Iran.