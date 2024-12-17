Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces will occupy the buffer zone on the Syrian border and specifically the summit of Mount Hermon, "until another arrangement is found that will ensure Israel’s security."

Netanyahu made the comments on Tuesday from the mountain's snow-dusted summit — the highest peak in the area — which is located in Syria.

This was apparently the first time a sitting Israeli leader entered the Syrian territory.

Netanyahu said he had been on the summit of Mount Hermon 53 years ago as a soldier, but the summit’s importance to Israel’s security has only increased given recent events.

Israel invaded a swath of southern Syria along the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, calling it a buffer zone, in the days after Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad was ousted by armed anti-regime groups.

Israel's incursion into the buffer zone has sparked condemnation, with critics condemning Israel for violating the 1974 ceasefire and exploiting the chaos in Syria for a land grab.