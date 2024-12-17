Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street this month, has been indicted for murder, prosecutors said.

"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment on Tuesday.

Ivy League-educated Mangione was charged with murder on Dec. 9 for the killing of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel before a company conference, following a five-day manhunt.

Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that affected his daily life, according to friends and social media posts, though it is unclear whether his personal health played a role in the shooting.

Mangione was charged with murder in the first and second degrees as well as counts related to criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.