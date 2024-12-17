After dismissing his finance minister Christian Lindner in November, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz orchestrated his own downfall this week.

By losing a vote of confidence in the Bundestag (German parliament), Scholz was able to set the stage for early elections on February 23, 2025.

This political maneuver marks the end of Germany's 3-party "Streetlight Coalition" (Social-Democrats are branded red, Liberals yellow and the Greens …) and signals a pivotal moment for Europe's economic powerhouse.

The appetite for transformation comes to an end and public sentiment seems to prefer a rollback to “the good old days." The collapse of Scholz's government is a tale of ambitious reforms colliding with harsh realities.

Public support for the chancellor dropped due to poor communication, badly designed reforms, doing too much too quickly and most importantly the unresolved trade-off between the restrictions of the constitutional debt-brake and the need for massive investments in key areas like climate change, digitisation, infrastructure, education, energy and defense.

When Scholz's coalition took power in February of 2022, it promised nothing short of a national transformation: by the end of the term Germany would be a different country, the coalition partners pledged.

However, the Russia Ukraine war, some 10 days into the new term quickly derailed these plans, forcing the government into crisis management mode.

The sanctions against Russia caused energy shortages, inflation went up, supporting Ukraine came with high financial and political costs, and citizens started to fear the beginning of World War Three.

Waning public support

Now the country faces only its fourth snap election in its 75-year history. How did Germany get to this point?

As Scholz's three-party coalition struggled to implement its agenda, public support waned. Germans, traditionally cautious about rapid change and not prepared for the high costs, balked at poorly communicated reforms and their unforeseen consequences.

Every coalition member can be blamed for a series of communication mistakes. For his part, Scholz could not decide which weapon systems should be sent to Ukraine, vacillating between support and fear.

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck thought heating systems in private households would be low-hanging fruits to meet climate change targets.

But an early proposal of the law was leaked by the Liberals and tabloids crucified Habeck for being responsible for the "Heating-Hammer" that would financially ruin owners of gas and oil heating systems that had to be replaced by expensive heat pumps.

And the Liberals ruined Germany's reputation in European Union decision-making processes when they vetoed EU legislation at the end of years of formulating a compromise among 27 member states.

The government's top-down approach felt paternalistic to many, and the costs of transformation began to outweigh perceived benefits.

Economic woes

Internal strife also plagued the coalition. The leaders of the Social Democrats, Liberals, and Greens, Scholz, Lindner and Habeck, despite their initial demonstrated unity, found their differing worldviews and personalities increasingly at odds.