Jordan to reopen Jaber border crossing with Syria for trucks
Decision to facilitate flow of goods and freight traffic between 2 countries, minister says.
Syrian authorities have canceled all fees and stamps previously required at the Jaber crossing. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2024

Jordan announced that it will reopen the Jaber border crossing with Syria for truck traffic starting on Wednesday following its closure earlier this month due to security concerns.

“Jordanian trucks will be allowed to enter Syrian territory, starting Wednesday, through the Jaber border crossing,” Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah told Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Qudah said the decision would facilitate the flow of goods and freight traffic between the two countries.

He added that he plans to visit the Jaber border crossing and the Syrian-Jordanian Joint Free Zone on Thursday to assess work progress and review procedures related to trade exchanges.

Syrian authorities have canceled all fees and stamps previously required at the Jaber crossing.

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Al Farrayeh on December 6 announced the closure of the Jaber border crossing, citing security concerns.

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the crossing has been closed multiple times starting in April 2015, when it remained shut for three years. It was reopened in October 2018.

SOURCE:AA
