Jordan announced that it will reopen the Jaber border crossing with Syria for truck traffic starting on Wednesday following its closure earlier this month due to security concerns.

“Jordanian trucks will be allowed to enter Syrian territory, starting Wednesday, through the Jaber border crossing,” Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah told Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Qudah said the decision would facilitate the flow of goods and freight traffic between the two countries.

He added that he plans to visit the Jaber border crossing and the Syrian-Jordanian Joint Free Zone on Thursday to assess work progress and review procedures related to trade exchanges.