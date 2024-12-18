US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Bill Burns is set to travel to the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel.

Burns is expected to meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the US-based news site Axios reported, citing a source familiar with the trip.

The discussions will focus on indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas facilitated by Qatar.

US President Joe Biden’s Middle East adviser Brett McGurk is already in Doha, engaging in talks with Qatari, Egyptian and Israeli officials, according to a US official speaking to the media outlet.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported Monday that an Israeli delegation with “limited authority” traveled to Doha for negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that progress has been made toward a deal with Hamas.