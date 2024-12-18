UK police underestimated "the rising tide of violence" that culminated in anti-immigration riots earlier this year and failed to mitigate against online misinformation which helped fuel it, a watchdog report said on Wednesday.

Disorder erupted across England and Northern Ireland for more than a week in late July and early August after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England.

Initially sparked by false rumours spread online that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker, the disorder then morphed into widespread anti-migrant rioting, England's worst disturbances in more than a decade.

More than 300 officers were injured during the unrest, with 54 admitted to hospital.

"Social media played a massive role, and unfortunately, the intelligence processes that were in place prior to this didn't pick up sufficiently some of the warning signals that had occurred over the previous 24 months," Chief Inspector of Constabu lary Andy Cooke told BBC Radio.

"No one understood or could counter the emerging cause and effect of that misinformation and disinformation," the head of His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) added in the assessment.

"So the police failed adequately to denounce it or mitigate against it in real time to deter or curtail the disorder."

'Extreme nationalist sentiment'