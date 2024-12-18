WORLD
3 MIN READ
Watchdog flags UK police failures over deadly anti-immigration riots
The report by the emergency services watchdog into the police response found intelligence "gaps" and failures to understand and curb misinformation spreading on social media, as well as operational errors.
Watchdog flags UK police failures over deadly anti-immigration riots
The widespread anti-migrant rioting was English's worst disturbances in more than a decade/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2024

UK police underestimated "the rising tide of violence" that culminated in anti-immigration riots earlier this year and failed to mitigate against online misinformation which helped fuel it, a watchdog report said on Wednesday.

Disorder erupted across England and Northern Ireland for more than a week in late July and early August after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England.

Initially sparked by false rumours spread online that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker, the disorder then morphed into widespread anti-migrant rioting, England's worst disturbances in more than a decade.

More than 300 officers were injured during the unrest, with 54 admitted to hospital.

"Social media played a massive role, and unfortunately, the intelligence processes that were in place prior to this didn't pick up sufficiently some of the warning signals that had occurred over the previous 24 months," Chief Inspector of Constabu lary Andy Cooke told BBC Radio.

"No one understood or could counter the emerging cause and effect of that misinformation and disinformation," the head of His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) added in the assessment.

"So the police failed adequately to denounce it or mitigate against it in real time to deter or curtail the disorder."

'Extreme nationalist sentiment'

RECOMMENDED

The HMICFRS report also found police intelligence assessments failed to spot that various violent events in 2023 and in the first half of this year were indicators of likely future disorder.

They included disturbances near asylum seeker hotels in northwest and northeast England early last year, followed by violence at several different protests in London and other incidents.

"We have found that the series of incidents of violence and disorder across the UK during 2023 and 2024 should have influenced the police service's assessments of threat and risk," it said.

"Our assessment of these incidents suggests that the risks of disorder were greater than the police believed them to be.

"They involved extreme nationalist sentiment, aggravated activism or serious disorder."

Meanwhile, police leaders made the decision to coordinate and mobilise specialist public order officers "too late", after days of disturbances, according to the report.

Cooke called for a national coordinator in charge of instructing England's various police forces to provide mutual aid in such circumstances.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
EU designates Iran's IRGC as 'terrorist organisation'
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
US border chief vows to go 'smart' but not 'surrender' on Minnesota ICE crackdown
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Canadian Muslims mark Quebec mosque attack anniversary, warn of rising Islamophobia
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'