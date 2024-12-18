The UN Security Council on Tuesday called on all parties to fully abide by the 1974 Disengagement Agreement concerning the “area of separation” in Syria, urging calm and reduced tensions.

In a press statement, Council members reaffirmed their strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

They called on all states to respect these principles and urged Syria and its neighbors to mutually refrain from any action or interference that "could undermine each other's security."

It further highlighted its support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and its mandate, urging all parties to refrain from actions that might endanger the safety of peacekeepers or their infrastructure.

No 'safe havens' for terrorism in Syria

The Security Council emphasised the importance of implementing an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process in line with UN Resolution 2254.

The statement expressed support for UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen’s role to facilitate such a process, which would meet the "legitimate aspirations of Syrians," protect their rights and allow them to "peacefully, independently and democratically" determine their futures.