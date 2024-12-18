The Israeli army rounded up at least 15 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups on Wednesday.

A woman and child were among the detainees in the raids that targeted East Jerusalem, Jericho, Hebron, Tulkarm, Qalqilya and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October last year to over 12,100, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure does not include those arrested from Gaza whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.