Some wounds don't heal, festering and gnawing like the pain of past injustices.

Nowhere is this truer than in Chad, where the scars of French colonialism are etched in the collective memory of a generation that lived through the horrors of one of the worst episodes of oppression — the infamous Coupe-Coupe Massacre of November 15, 1917, in the town of Abeche.

"Chad for us, France out!" This chorus of angst is reverberating through the Central African nation, reflecting the groundswell of opinion that has seen France's military presence in Africa decline significantly in recent years.

On November 29, the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the cancellation of its security and defence industry cooperation agreement with France, coinciding with the visit of French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot and his meeting with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno a day earlier.

While France expectedly responded cautiously to the annulment of the September 5, 2019 pact, Chad emphasised its sovereign right to its territory.

Soon after, protests erupted across the country against French military presence. Beginning December 5, these demonstrations quickly spread to major cities, including N'Djamena and Abeche.

Just ten days earlier, a Friday sermon in Abeche marked what would be the turning point in the outpouring of anti-French sentiments on the streets of Chad.

On December 6, Chadians who had gathered for prayer were again galvanised into introspecting on that painful moment inflicted by the French on their region's history 107 years ago.

So, how did the tragedy of the Coupe-Coupe Massacre play out in Chad's bloody history of French colonialism, and what does it mean to its people?

Journalist and author Kamal Koulamallah from the Chadian media organisation Le N'djam Post describes the 1917 massacre that took place in Abeche, the capital of Wadai, as "an indelible stain on Chad's history".

"A brutal crackdown that will forever leave its mark on local memory. Between unfounded suspicions, methodical reprisals and colonial policies of impunity, this dark page of the French colonial presence in Chad has spanned the century to remain, even silently, a symbol of injustice and suffering," he explains.

Merchants of tyranny

France intensified its colonial activities in Africa in the 19th century, with Chad being among the countries targeted for domination.

From the late 1800s, the country was effectively divided between British and French spheres of influence.

"Before Western colonialism set foot on the continent, three local sultanates ruled in Chad: the Wadai, Bagirmi, and Kanem Sultanates.

These states fought fiercely against the French for many years and maintained good relations with the Ottoman Empire.

This relationship was similar to today's Türkiye-Chad ties," Dr Isa Gökgedik, a member of Türkiye Kutahya Dumlupinar University's faculty of theology, tells TRT Afrika.

The French first entered Chad in 1899, establishing dominance in N'Djamena, which they referred to as "Fort-Lamy".

They then sought to expand their colonial administration to regions such as Abeche, Wadai, Borkou, and Ennedi.

Beginning in 1905, they encountered resistance from the Arabs, Tuaregs, Uled Slimans, and the Libya-based Sanussi forces supported by the Ottoman Empire.

After a decade of fighting, French forces led by Col. Moll and Dr Chaopen occupied Abéché on August 23, 1909.

During this period, Wadai Sultan Mohammed Salih (Dud Murra) and Dar Masalit Sultan Tajuddin allied to launch a resistance.

Tribes such as the Abu Sharib, Havalis, Kelingen, Kodoy, Mimi, Veled Cema and Maba, along with the Ottoman-backed Sanussi forces, joined the fight, refusing to accept French occupation.

Col. Moll was killed in battle, as did Sultan Tajuddin. Sultan Muhammad Salih and Tajuddin's nephew, Bahruddin, continued the resistance for a while but were forced to surrender on October 27, 1911.

Col Victor-Emmanuel Largeau captured Ain Galaka, Bilma, and Biltine between 1912 and 1914.

The aftermath of these assaults, coupled with famine and epidemics, led to 322,000 people dying in Abeche alone.

The population plummeted from 728,000 to 406,000 within three years.

Trial by mass murder

The staggering figures clearly illustrate the extent of the depredations orchestrated by the French.