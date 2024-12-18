Georgia’s outgoing president on Wednesday called on the European Union to overthrow the country’s newly elected government and hold a new election, raising concerns about potential foreign political interference and its threat to the country's democratic institutions.

“Europe needs to find the leverage to act. If Europe cannot exert leverage on a country of 3.7 million, how can it expect to compete with the giants of the 21st century?” Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

Zourabichvili has been a vocal supporter of EU intervention in the Black Sea country, which elected the Georgian Dream party in the October 26 parliamentary elections.

With the majority in the parliament, the Georgian Dream party held a vote to elect a new president on December 14. The new President Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former striker of the Manchester City club, will take office on December 29.

But Zourabichvili has refused to step down, citing irregularities in the parliamentary elections. Independent election bodies have affirmed that the October 26 parliamentary vote was competitive and fundamental freedoms were respected.

Zourabichvili is backed by a coalition of pro-Western opposition that has staged violent protests in Tbilisi in recent weeks.

The opposition claims its demonstrations are in response to the government's decision to abandon EU accession talks.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has clarified on numerous occasions that EU accession talks have merely been delayed due to Brussels’s interference in the Caucasian country’s internal affairs.

The EU granted Georgia candidate status for membership in December 2023, but put the accession bid on hold and cut financial support in June after passing a “foreign influence” law.