Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed France’s decision to reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Erdogan said the reopening of the French embassy in Damascus is a significant step toward renewed international engagement in the region.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and pressing regional issues, focusing strongly on Syria and the return of Syrian refugees.

“Reopening embassies will play a critical role in supporting stability and rebuilding Syria,” Erdogan said, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Related Türkiye holds the key for Syria's future: Trump

Focus on refugee returns

A major point of discussion was the facilitation of Syrian refugees returning to their homes in the aftermath of the Assad regime’s collapse earlier this month.

Erdogan emphasised the need for international collaboration to ensure safe, sustainable conditions for the returnees.

“Türkiye is fully committed to creating an environment where Syrian refugees can return with dignity,” Erdogan told Macron, urging global partners to support reconstruction and revitalisation efforts in Syria.

He stressed that these measures are vital not only for Syria’s recovery but also for regional stability.