Civil Defence teams in Damascus are investigating human remains found in a warehouse in the Sayyidah Zaynab district on Wednesday.

The remains are believed to belong to more than 20 people, including children.

The discovery comes as mass graves and remains continue to be uncovered in Syria after the collapse of the Baath regime.

Ammar Selmo, a member of the Civil Defence Administration, said the warehouse was originally thought to be a drug storage facility.

However, they discovered it had been used to store decaying bodies and skeletons.