WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian rescuers find remains of 20 people, including children, in Damascus
Local civil defence teams continue to unearth mass graves and human remains in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime.
Syrian rescuers find remains of 20 people, including children, in Damascus
Civil defence members continue their investigation to unearth the remains of large number of corpses at warehouse in Sayyidah Zaynab neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, December 18, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2024

Civil Defence teams in Damascus are investigating human remains found in a warehouse in the Sayyidah Zaynab district on Wednesday.

The remains are believed to belong to more than 20 people, including children.

The discovery comes as mass graves and remains continue to be uncovered in Syria after the collapse of the Baath regime.

Ammar Selmo, a member of the Civil Defence Administration, said the warehouse was originally thought to be a drug storage facility.

However, they discovered it had been used to store decaying bodies and skeletons.

RelatedUN: Israel violated 1974 Syria ceasefire deal over buffer zone occupation
RECOMMENDED

The team is working to document the remains and determine the number of victims.

DNA tests will be conducted on the remains.

Selmo noted that the Sayyidah Zaynab area, before the regime's fall, was home to an Iranian militia headquarters.

He said: "We don't know where these people were detained or how they died."

Bashar al Assad, Syria's ruler for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
EU designates Iran's IRGC as 'terrorist organisation'
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
US border chief vows to go 'smart' but not 'surrender' on Minnesota ICE crackdown
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Canadian Muslims mark Quebec mosque attack anniversary, warn of rising Islamophobia
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'