A small pill named Captagon enabled Bashar al Assad’s regime to entrench itself in the Syrian governing apparatus during the civil war, fuelling addiction across the Middle East, while generating a staggering $57 billion revenue, according to several media reports and academic surveys.

But how did Captagon turn Syria into a narcostate?

Originating in the 1960s as a clinical drug designed to treat ADHD and depression, Captagon contained fenethylline, a mild amphetamine. By the 1980s, it was banned worldwide because of its addictive properties, social impact and long-term health hazards.

“It was in the late 1970s, 1980s that they realised it caused serious health problems and addiction. It ceased to be used as a medicinal drug,” Dr Chrissie Steenkamp, who teaches at UK's Oxford Brookes University, told TRT World.

Surplus stock found its way to southeastern Europe and then reached the Arabian Peninsula, where demand soared. By the 2000s, production shifted to Lebanon, with Hezbollah at the helm, according to London based policy institute Chatham House.

Several experts suggest that Hezbollah allegedly used Iranian reconstruction funds to acquire machinery to mass-produce counterfeit Captagon. The group, as per the survey, established drug routes through Jordan and Assad-controlled Syria. Hezbollah, however, denies any role in Captagon production.

“The Syrian regime knew Hezbollah was using its territory to traffic Captagon and likely benefited, whether through payments or taxes,” says Dr Steenkamp.

Syria’s descent into drug cartels

When Syria’s protests turned into civil war, foreign actors like Iran-backed Hezbollah, Qassem Soleimani’s Revolutionary Guard, and Russia entered the fray to prop up Assad’s regime. While they provided military support, US sanctions crippled Syria’s economy, making drug production a lucrative survival strategy.

Captagon production in Syria became industrialised. The pills, costing as little as $0.10 to produce, sold for up to $20 each in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and several Gulf countries.

Manufacturing facilities shifted to southern Syria and regime strongholds, allegedly operated by Hezbollah, Iran-backed militias, and the Syrian military’s Fourth Armored Division, led by Maher al Assad, Bashar’s brother.

“It became very obvious that the government itself was benefiting directly from Captagon production,” notes Dr Steenkamp.

Captagon has been smuggled using creative methods, hiding in everyday items like pomegranates, tea shipments or machinery. The smugglers use Syria’s porous borders using networks of militias, drones and traffickers to move vast quantities virtually undetected.

Captagon exports generated an estimated $5 billion annually, cementing Syria’s role as the epicentre of the trade.

The regional fallout

By 2018, Captagon smuggling and addiction surged across the Middle East. Jordan, once a transit point, saw skyrocketing drug-related crime. In 2021 alone, Jordanian authorities confiscated 15.5 million pills. By 2022, drug-related crimes occurred every 28 minutes.