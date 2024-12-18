The US prodding of Israel to help the Palestinian Authority (PA) crack down on Palestinian resistance groups is unlikely to succeed and could even lead to further weakening of the Mahmoud Abbas-led administration in the occupied West Bank, analysts have said.

In a private request, the Biden administration has asked Israel to lift the ban on US military aid to the PA since the October 7, 2023, Hamas raid that triggered Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed over 45,000 people in just over a year.

Therequest by the US is meant to help PA security forces in their ongoing crackdown against the Jenin Brigades, a coalition of Palestinian groups engaged in resistance against Israel.

In the largest-ever operation being conducted by PA security forces in years, the administrative body is trying to regain control of Jenin and its refugee camp from members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of Fatah, Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad and Qassam Brigades of Hamas.

The PA lost control of Gaza in 2006 when Hamas won the elections in the tiny enclave, now under Israeli siege.

Analysts, however, see the PA’s crackdown as a last-ditch attempt to stay relevant in the face of growing support for Hamas and other resistance groups, increasingly seen by Palestinians as the true representatives of their cause.

“If Israel has been incapable of preventing Palestinian resistance from regenerating itself for 75 years, then it would be really naive to assume that the current crackdown by the PA in Jenin is going to do that,” says Tahani Mustafa, senior analyst for Palestine at the International Crisis Group.

“The operation is not going to be sufficient enough to limit resistance. In one form or another, resistance will resurface,” she tells TRT World.

The PA forces have been clamping down on Jenin Brigades for many weeks, killing a commander and a 19-year-old cadre.

Quoting a Palestinian official, US publication Axios said the ongoing operation is a “make-or-break moment” for the PA.

Palestinians fighting in the Jenin camp accuse the PA of clamping down on resistance groups in the occupied West Bank at the behest of Israel.

The US wants Israel to approve the urgent delivery of ammunition, helmets, bulletproof vests, radios, night-vision equipment, explosive disposal suits and armoured cars to the PA.

The Palestinian security sector employs half of all civil servants, accounting for nearly $1 billion of the PA’s total budget, says Sami Al Arian, director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.

The security sector alone receives around 30 percent of total international aid given to the Palestinians, including most of the funds coming from the US.

Why is Jenin important?

One of the 19 refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, the Jenin camp was established on the northernmost edge of the territory in 1953 to house Palestinians who fled their homes during the 1948 Palestine War.

With one of the highest rates of unemployment and poverty among all refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, the number of registered refugees in Jenin was 24,239 at the end of 2023.

Mustafa says Jenin has become the “epicentre” of the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation.

There has been a “huge schism within Palestinian politics” since October 2023 over whether to continue to pursue conciliation with Israel or revert to resistance, she notes.