Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has proposed a bill to privatize Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, the country’s third biggest newscasting brand.

The move has sparked significant backlash, with critics describing it as “a gift to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.”

BDS is a Palestinian-led movement that seeks to apply economic and political pressure on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories through calls for boycotts, divestment campaigns, and sanctions against Israel.

The privatisation of the channel is significant as it would exclude Israel from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which only accepts applications through its members’ main public service providers.

This could inevitably bar Israel from ever participating in the Eurovision, an annual songwriting competition organized by the Union, which also happens to be an important propaganda tool for Israel.

“The song contest has long been more than just a musical event; it is a critical arena for Israeli advocacy,” said Eran Cicurel, the editor of the international news desk at KAN Reshet Bet radio.

The contest’s role in boosting Israel’s image on the world stage has been kept no secret by Israeli authorities. In 2018, Israeli singer Netta Barzilai’s win at the contest was described as “exceptional foreign relations work,” by Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

“It’s a way to assert our presence on a continent that expelled us 80 years ago and is trying to do it again today through radical left-wing organizations,” the Jerusalem Post quoted the KAN editor as saying.

“Does Karhi really want to give the radical Left in Europe this prize? Because that’s exactly what he’s doing,” he remarked according to the Israeli news website.

Why now?

The bill’s advancement comes less than a month after the Israeli state’s crackdown on Haaretz, the nation’s oldest newspaper known, on November 24.