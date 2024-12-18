TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets land in Türkiye amid ongoing purchase talks
Türkiye’s interest in acquiring the Typhoons comes amid broader efforts to modernise its air force.
UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets land in Türkiye amid ongoing purchase talks
Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes are a joint production of the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 18, 2024

Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the UK’s Royal Air Force have landed at Murted Air Base near Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, for inspection by Turkish officials, signaling a key step in ongoing discussions about Türkiye’s potential acquisition of the advanced warplanes.

The arrival follows Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler’s announcement on Saturday that two Typhoon jets, fresh from participating in a drill in Qatar, would be made available for inspection in Ankara.

Guler described the purchase negotiations as “progressing positively.”

RelatedImpressed by KAAN, US keen to make F-35 sales to Türkiye — Yasar Guler

Eurofighter Typhoon: A collaborative project

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a cutting-edge multirole fighter aircraft jointly developed by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

RECOMMENDED

Renowned for its versatility and advanced capabilities, it is a cornerstone of European defence cooperation.

Türkiye’s interest in acquiring the Typhoons comes amid broader efforts to modernise its air force, especially as the country looks to bolster its defence capabilities in the wake of being suspended from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019.

A Complex Path to Acquisition

While the UK appears open to the sale, the process faces hurdles.

Approval from all four partner nations involved in the Typhoon’s production is required for any export deal.

Germany, in particular, has complicated matters, citing political differences with Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt