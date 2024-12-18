The collapse of Syria’s 61-year Baath regime marks a new phase for the region, with renewed attention on how Türkiye will shape its energy security policies moving forward.

During Bashar al Assad's rule, Syria’s key oil and gas fields were outside the control of the central government. Damascus, therefore, relied on Iran for fuel supplies. That dynamic will now change with the Assad regime's collapse.

"Iran won’t be able to supply oil and its derivatives to Syria after the fall of the Assad regime," according to Kate Dourian, a non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

Last year, Iran supplied Syria with around 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.

"Türkiye could step in and provide fuel to Syria. With Ankara's influence with the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which led the anti-regime forces in their march to Damascus, it will likely be involved in the reconstruction effort and have political sway with the new leadership," Dourian said.

Diminishing oil output

Referring to international data, Dourian noted that before the 2011 uprising, Syria produced around 383,000 barrels of oil and 8.9 million cubic meters of natural gas daily.

However, years of internal turmoil reduced Syria's oil output from 171,000 bpd in 2012 to just 93,000 bpd by 2022, leaving the country heavily dependent on Iran for its energy needs.

Dourian added that hydrocarbons had accounted for about a quarter of Syria’s revenues before the war but suffered greatly when Daesh, and later the PKK/PYD—operating as the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF)—took control of major oil fields.

She also noted that Assad had granted Russia exclusive rights to revive Syria’s oil and gas sectors, but the agreement has stalled due to US sanctions.