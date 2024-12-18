US President-elect Donald Trump has said it would be "a great idea" for Canada to become the 51st US state, teasing on social media that "many Canadians" welcome the idea, as Ottawa is wracked by a political crisis.

"Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State," Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" he added.

The post is not the first time Trump has publicly mused at the idea, a joke that some have found in bad taste, particularly following the shock resignation of Canada's deputy prime minister on Monday.

A public opinion survey by market researcher Leger this week nonetheless found 13 percent of Canadians support the notion of linking up with their southern neighbour.

When Trump made the same comment to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late November, howls of laughter reportedly erupted.

'Governor of Canada'