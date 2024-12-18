WORLD
3 MIN READ
Children killed in stampede at holiday fair in Nigeria: governor
Several children have lost their lives at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo state, as authorities say they will investigate "anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster".
Children killed in stampede at holiday fair in Nigeria: governor
" We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths”, Governor Seyi Makinde says in a statement. / Photo: TRT World / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2024

Several children have died during a stampede at a holiday funfair in southwestern Nigeria, authorities said.

Wednesday's incident happened at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo State, near the economic hub of Lagos. Security forces attended the scene and arrested the event organizers, state governor Seyi Makinde said in a statement.

"Earlier today, an incident occurred in Islamic High School Basorun, the venue of an event organised for families. Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries. This is a very sad day," Makinde said.

"We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths," he added.

Nigeria's national emergency services said it has deployed a team to help provide assistance to the victims.

Children injured at the venue were taken to local hospitals where parents were asked to check for missing persons.

RECOMMENDED

Video footage that appeared to be from the scene showed a large crowd of mostly children looking on as some children were being carried away from an open field.

Local media identified the event organizers as the Women In Need Of Guidance and Support Foundation, which held a similar event for children last year.

The group was preparing to host up to 5,000 young people at this year's event, the Oyo-based Agidigbo FM radio station reported on Tuesday, citing the organisers who had featured on its programme. Children "will win exciting prizes like scholarships and other bountiful gifts," they said.

An investigation has been opened into the causes of the stampede, Makinde said, adding "anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable."

RelatedNigeria's Tinubu swears in new cabinet amid growth, insecurity concerns
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt