At least 13 people have been killed after an Indian naval vessel lost control and hit a passenger ferry off the coast of Mumbai, a navy spokesperson said.

"This afternoon, an #IndianNavy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction," the spokesperson posted on X on Wednesday.

"As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. 13 fatalities have been reported so far", the spokesperson said, adding that at least 99 survivors have been rescued so far.

Local authorities, including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police, mobilised resources to conduct search and rescue operations.

According to local media, four helicopters were deployed to assist in the efforts.