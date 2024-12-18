Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to supporting Lebanon’s “unity and peace” and called on the international community to continue pressing Israel to comply with a ceasefire signed with Lebanon last month.

At a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday, Erdogan stressed that Ankara stands "firmly against any attempt to undermine Lebanon's stability.”

Underlining that Lebanon's security is a necessity for the region's stability, Erdogan called for Israel to be held accountable on the international stage for the damages it inflicted on the country and compensate for the losses.

Mikati, for his part, expressed gratitude for Türkiye's support as his country continues to endure Israeli attacks and highlighted the deep and long-standing ties between the two nations, particularly in the humanitarian and political realms.

He acknowledged that the economy, society, and environment in Lebanon have suffered due to the Israeli attacks, which have continued despite a ceasefire last month following more than a year of cross-border attacks.

"The solidarity you have shown, especially in these difficult times, means a great deal to us. Türkiye has always closely followed developments in Lebanon, and its support is something we deeply value," Mikati said.