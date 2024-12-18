Ankara has hailed the European Union’s acknowledgment of Türkiye’s candidate status and its pivotal role in regional and global matters, calling it an “accurate and realistic” approach.

The statement, issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, follows the EU General Affairs Council’s adoption of its annual conclusions on the enlargement process.

“The emphasis in the conclusions on Türkiye’s candidate country status and key role is accurate and represents a realistic approach,” the ministry said.

It welcomed the reinstatement of High-Level Economic Dialogue meetings and the resumption of European Investment Bank activities in Türkiye, signaling renewed momentum in EU-Türkiye relations.

Progress on economic cooperation

The ministry appreciated the EU’s recognition of Türkiye’s advancements in macroeconomic policies and efforts to address trade issues related to the Customs Union.

“This acknowledgment reflects the positive progress we have made,” the statement noted.

Türkiye also commended the EU’s “accurate observations” regarding its role in de-escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and its contributions to resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, two areas where Türkiye has played a critical diplomatic role.

Criticism of internal politics assessments