TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye calls for urgent support for Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 summit
While the D-8 has significant potential, it has yet to fully capitalise on it, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye calls for urgent support for Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 summit
Fidan called on Middle Eastern countries to address shared challenges through local initiatives and solutions. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 18, 2024

Türkiye's top diplomat has called for urgent support for Palestine's Gaza and Lebanon at a summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation in Cairo, Egypt.

Speaking at the summit on Wednesday, Hakan Fidan highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis Palestinians face due to Israel’s ongoing aggression, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and caused billions of dollars in damage, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan stressed the urgent need for aid in Gaza and Lebanon, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to assisting its "brothers" by offering resources and expertise.

He also underlined the importance of regional ownership in achieving stability and peace in the Middle East, calling on the region's leaders to address shared challenges, foster collaboration, and ensure stability and peace through local initiatives and solutions.

The foreign minister called for solidarity among D-8 members, particularly against Israel’s aggression, mentioning Egypt and Iran as key stakeholders. He noted that while the D-8 has significant potential, it has yet to fully capitalise on it.

RECOMMENDED

Boosting innovation and membership

Highlighting the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in national development, Fidan advocated for embracing technology to foster innovation among member countries.

Fidan also underscored the importance of empowering young people to play a greater role in strengthening the organisation, encouraging member states to collaborate more effectively.

He further expressed Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8, voicing confidence that the accession would be approved at the next summit.

The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It was established to promote development and economic cooperation among member nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt