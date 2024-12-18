A former senior State Department official accused the US of lacking a policy on Palestine, adding that its actions are largely based on Israeli preferences.

Mike Casey, who resigned as deputy political counsellor in Gaza in July, voiced criticisms in an interview with The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday.

"We don't have a policy on Palestine. We just do what the Israelis want us to do," he said.

The army veteran with more than a decade of diplomatic experience served in Jerusalem starting in 2020. His role involved documenting the humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza and crafting policy proposals related to Gaza.

He said the Biden administration repeatedly dismissed US-led plans in favour of Israeli suggestions, some of which he described as "deliberately destructive."

"Every idea we came up with, (the Biden administration) would just say, 'Well, the Israelis have another idea," he said.

"We wrote numerous reports and cables explaining why this wouldn't work... It's not in our interest to have warlords running Gaza."

Casey's frustrations deepened as he reported on the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He described the psychological toll of documenting civilian casualties, including children, and watching his reports ignored in Washington.

"I got so tired of writing about dead kids," he said. "Just constantly having to prove to Washington that these children actually died and then watching nothing happen."

Related Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel 'serious and positive': Hamas

State Department's response

Casey also expressed disappointment with President Joe Biden's public questioning of Palestinian casualty figures, some of which Casey had directly documented.