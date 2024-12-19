Thursday, December 19, 2024

1746 GMT — At least 20 Palestinians have been killed and over 30 others wounded in Israeli air strikes on two schools sheltering displaced people and a house in Gaza, medics said.

Most of the victims were women and children in the attack that targeted the Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools and a house in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood, they added.

The attack has caused massive destruction in the two schools and nearby residential buildings; witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, in its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

1820 GMT — UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's aid duties for Palestine's Gaza

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that is delivered by states and international groups including the UN.

The Norwegian-drafted resolution was adopted by the 193-member body with 137 votes in favour. Israel, the United States and 10 other countries voted no, while 22 countries abstained.

The move came in response to Israel's decision to ban the operation of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the country from late January and other obstacles faced by other UN agencies in their aid work in Gaza over the past year.

The ICJ, known as the World Court, is the United Nations' highest court, and its advisory opinions carry legal and political weight although they are not binding.

1705 GMT — Türkiye-Egypt solidarity vital for Gaza aid: Erdogan

Türkiye's president has emphasised the benefits of his country's solidarity with Egypt in ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the urgency of securing a sustainable ceasefire and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the region, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that a lasting and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza should be achieved as soon as possible and that the solidarity between Türkiye and Egypt would be beneficial for the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region," the directorate said on X.

1425 GMT — Israel targets Gaza refugee camps, killing several Palestinians

Israeli air strikes killed at least 10 Palestinians at two shelters housing displaced families and wounded several other people in eastern Gaza, medics have told Reuters.

Separately, Anadolu Agency has also reported that eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians while filling water in Gaza City, a medical source said.

Three other people were injured in the attack in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, the source added. According to witnesses, Israeli forces struck a group of people who gathered to fill bottles of water in the camp.

1434 GMT — Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthis of a 'heavy price'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Yemen's Houthis after they claimed responsibility for attacking military sites in Yafa.

In a video statement, Netanyahu responded to the Houthis' announcement of launching "Palestine 2" ballistic missiles at two military targets in the Israeli city.

"Houthis are learning the hard way that anyone who harms Israel will pay a very heavy price," Netanyahu declared. Netanyahu also said that Israel's attacks on Yemen are supported by the US and others, acting on behalf of the "international community".

1427 GMT — Four Israeli soldiers stabbed, weapons seized in Gaza: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that one of its fighters stabbed four Israeli soldiers and seized their weapons in northern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that the soldiers were stabbed at "point-blank range" and their weapons were taken in the Jabalia refugee camp. There was no comment from the Israeli army.

1426 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan urges isolating Israel at D-8 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for imposing an arms embargo on Israel, ending trade with the country, and isolating it internationally.

Speaking at the D-8 summit in Cairo, Erdogan described these measures as crucial steps to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the region.

"We see Israel's steps that disregard Syria's territorial integrity, including the expansion of illegal settlements in the Golan Heights," he said.

1417 GMT — Israeli air strikes in Syria must stop: UN chief

Israeli air strikes on Syria are violations of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and "must stop," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

Since a lightning internal offensive ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad earlier this month, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes that it says are aimed at destroying strategic weapons and military infrastructure.

"Syria's sovereignty, territorial unity, and integrity must be fully restored, and all acts of aggression must come to an immediate end," Guterres told reporters.

1344 GMT — UN membership vital for peace, Palestinian president at D-8 summit

Full Palestinian membership in the United Nations is the key to security and stability in the Middle East region, President Mahmoud Abbas has said.

Addressing the D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Abbas said the Palestinian people are facing daily Israeli massacres, starvation, and attempts to displace them.

"This requires the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 demanding a cease-fire, the entry of aid, full withdrawal from Gaza and Palestine assuming its responsibilities in the enclave," he added.

1244 GMT — Gaza death toll soars to 45,129 as Israel's brutal war continues

At least 32 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,129, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 107,338 others were also wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 32 people and injured 94 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1222 GMT — Israeli strike on occupied West Bank kills several Palestinians

The Palestinian Health Ministry has said that an Israeli air strike on a car killed four Palestinians and wounded three near the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem.