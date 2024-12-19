Israel has launched deadly air strikes on power plants, a port, and an oil facility in Yemen that left at least nine people killed, marking an escalation in its conflict with Houthi fighters, reports have said.

Houthi-aligned TV channel Al-Masirah reported on Thursday that the Israeli raids on Hudaida left nine people killed and three others wounded.

The broadcaster earlier reported that the strikes hit two power plants in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and caused damage to an oil facility and the port of Hudaida.

The Israeli military said the attacks targeted “military targets” linked to Houthi fighters after intercepting a missile launched towards Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

The Houthi-run Saba News Agency said Israeli warplanes carried out six raids on two power plants in southern and northern Sanaa and six others on Hudaida, killing several people.