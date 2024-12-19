WORLD
Deadly Israeli strikes hit power plants, port, oil facility in Yemen
Israel says it struck 'military targets' after intercepting a missile from the Houthis, resulting in significant damage to Sanaa’s infrastructure and Hudaida port.
Flames and smoke rise from the site of Israeli air strikes at the port of Hudaida, Yemen July 21, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
December 19, 2024

Israel has launched deadly air strikes on power plants, a port, and an oil facility in Yemen that left at least nine people killed, marking an escalation in its conflict with Houthi fighters, reports have said.

Houthi-aligned TV channel Al-Masirah reported on Thursday that the Israeli raids on Hudaida left nine people killed and three others wounded.

The broadcaster earlier reported that the strikes hit two power plants in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and caused damage to an oil facility and the port of Hudaida.

The Israeli military said the attacks targeted “military targets” linked to Houthi fighters after intercepting a missile launched towards Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

The Houthi-run Saba News Agency said Israeli warplanes carried out six raids on two power plants in southern and northern Sanaa and six others on Hudaida, killing several people.

The raids on Hudaida targeted the city's port and the Ras Isa oil facility.

“The enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port … and two raids targeting the oil facility,” Al Jazeera quoted the channel as saying.

The strikes came amid heightened tensions in the region as Yemen’s ongoing war further involves external powers.

SOURCE:AA
