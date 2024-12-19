The health ministry of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced late on Tuesday that the mystery illness affecting the southwestern Kwango province has been identified as severe malaria, Reuters reported.

“The mystery has finally been solved. It's a case of severe malaria in the form of a respiratory illness... and weakened by malnutrition,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Ministry officials noted that malnutrition was a significant factor in the illnesses, with the current case total reaching 592 with a case-fatality rate of 6.2 percent.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) was alerted to an outbreak of an undiagnosed disease in the DRC, which has now reportedly claimed 143 lives.

Following days of confusion about the cause of the illness, officials now indicate that test results suggest malaria may be driving the deadly outbreak in DRC’s Kwango province.

Experts, however, warn that other pathogens could also be involved.