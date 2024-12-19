Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has firmly dismissed President-elect Donald J. Trump’s assertion of a so-called Turkish "takeover" in Syria, characterising the claim as disrespectful to the will of the Syrian people.

“We wouldn't call it a takeover because it would be a grave mistake to present what's been happening in Syria in those terms,” Fidan said during an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

“For the Syrian people, it is not a takeover. If there is any takeover, it’s the will of the Syrian people asserting itself,” he added, directly challenging Trump’s remarks.

Trump had recently suggested that Türkiye’s military engagement in Syria was an “unfriendly takeover,” albeit one that avoided significant loss of life. While speculating on Syria’s post-Assad future, he acknowledged Türkiye's likely pivotal role in shaping the country's trajectory.

Fidan countered this narrative, emphasising that domination has destabilised the region. “Cooperation, not domination, is the key to lasting peace,” he said.

On cross-border operations