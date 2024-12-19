Four French nationals held in Burkina Faso for a year have been released following mediation from Morocco, France and Morocco said on Thursday, resolving a diplomatic row over their detention.

The head of France's foreign intelligence agency, the DGSE, has previously said that they were spies. A spokesperson for the French military, which oversees the DGSE, and the DGSE did not respond to a request for comment.

The French presidency said in statement that President Emmanuel Macron had on Wednesday thanked Morocco's King Mohammed for his mediation "which made possible the liberation of our four countrymen who had been held in Burkina Faso for a year".

Morocco's Foreign Ministry also praised King Mohammed and Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore and said "this humanitarian act" was made possible due to the good relations between their countries.