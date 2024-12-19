WORLD
'Clear signs' Israel carrying out 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza: MSF
In a separate report published by Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of committing "acts of genocide" in Gaza by deliberately restricting Palestinians' access to water.
The remains of an MSF vehicle, parked outside clearly marked MSF premises, following its deliberate destruction by Israeli forces. Gaza City, Palestine, 24 November 2023.  / Others
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has accused Israel of "ethnic cleansing" in Palestine's Gaza in a report documenting the 14-month conflict.

The report, published on Thursday, documents 41 attacks on MSF staff including air strikes on health facilities and direct fire on humanitarian convoys.

The NGO said it was forced to evacuate hospitals and health centres on 17 occasions.

"We are seeing clear signs of ethnic cleansing as Palestinians are forcibly displaced, trapped and bombed," said Christopher Lockyear, MSF's secretary general.

Israel has repeatedly rejected that its offensive in Gaza amounts to genocide.

MSF's report, entitled "Gaza: Life in a Death Trap", said the siege of the Palestinian territory has drastically reduced humanitarian aid, with only 37 trucks authorised daily in October 2024, compared with 500 before the conflict.

The north of the territory, particularly the Jabalia camp, has been undergoing an "extremely violent" offensive since early October, MSF said.

The NGOs medical teams have carried out more than 27,500 consultations and 7,500 surgical operations in one year. They note a rapid spread of disease in a population that had been 90 percent displaced and living in wretched conditions.

'Acts of genocide'

The organisation also denounced the blocking of medical evacuations, with Israel having authorised only 1.6 percent of requests between May and September 2024.

"What our medical teams have witnessed on the ground throughout this conflict is consistent with the descriptions provided by an increasing number of legal experts and organisations concluding that genocide is taking place in Gaza," said Lockyear.

The report calls for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the siege to allow the massive delivery of humanitarian aid.

MSF also called on "states, particularly Israel's closest allies, to end their unconditional support for Israel and fulfill their obligation to prevent genocide in Gaza".

In a separate report published on Thursday, New York-based Human Rights Watch accused Israel of committing "acts of genocide" in Gaza by deliberately restricting Palestinians' access to water.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
