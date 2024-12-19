India’s Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi left leaders of the Hindu nationalist BJP griping about “Muslim appeasement” when she walked into parliament on December 16 with a Palestine-themed handbag slung over her shoulder.

Along with the word “Palestine” written in capital letters, the tote bag had images of watermelon and dove, symbols of Palestinian solidarity and peace, respectively.

A daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of India’s prime ministers, Gandhi currently serves as secretary general of the secular Congress party, which has ruled India for the most part of its existence since 1947.

She has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “barbarism” in Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians in the last 14 months.

“It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government’s genocidal actions and force them to stop,” she said in July.

Gandhi’s pro-Palestine stance puts her at odds with India’s recent shift towards stronger support for Israel under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had unequivocally condemned the October 7 incursion by Hamas last year.

In a policy U-turn on October 7, 2023, the Indian prime minister sent out a tweet labelling Hamas as “terrorists”. Modi designated the Palestinian resistance group as a terrorist organisation at once, marking a broader change in India’s foreign policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Since 2014, when he came to power, Modi has nudged New Delhi closer to Israel, emphasising defence cooperation, counter-terrorism and economic ties.

Tel Aviv is the second-largest supplier of military equipment to India. Around 42.1 percent of all Israeli arms exports have gone to India since 2014, the year Modi came to power.

The relationship between Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been notably warm, with the Hindu nationalist PM referring to Netanyahu as a “dear friend.”