On the night of December 8, Ryad Alsous, 71, sat with his family in the UK, switching between news channels. They watched with a mix of disbelief and hope as reports confirmed the unthinkable: Bashar al Assad's 24-year dictatorship had ended.

Opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), had seized control, signaling a new chapter for Syria.

"We called it the night of self-determination," Alsous, a beekeeper by profession, tells TRT World. His voice wavers with emotion.

"For years, we lived in the shadows, under constant fear of violence and loss. To hear the regime had fallen—it felt like the first real glimmer of hope for our country."

As images of freed prisoners and tearful reunions streamed across his screen, Alsous found himself feeling hopeful. For the first time, he pictured the possibility of visiting Damascus after more than a decade away, embracing siblings who had endured unimaginable hardship.

"Every night since I left Damascus, I've thought about the last time I stood on my family's balcony. I was terrified of what I was leaving behind, and that feeling never left me," Alsous says.

As Alsous silently envisioned scenes in his mind, he imagined finally showing his seven grandchildren the local bakery selling batches of tanour bread—a taste he has yet to rediscover. He pictured the night air perfumed with gardenia and lemon blossom and the hives he hoped had survived in the apiary he once built by hand.

Hope and trepidation

The UK has now paused accepting asylum applications for Syrians in light of the changing political landscape in Syria. But Alsous's family arrived in 2012 under the government's Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS), which granted asylum to more than 30,000 Syrians fleeing war between 2011 - 2021, leaving behind a life they'd never recover.

The next generation of Alsous children, born in the UK, have only ever heard about Syria in the stories their elders would retell at community gatherings.

But over the past week, years of pent-up joy at Syria's "liberation" ended up being short-lived, and hope soon turned to fear and uncertainty as news unravelled of Israel's invasion of the Golan Heights and airstrikes into Damascus.

"We watched in horror as Israel aggressively attacked and destroyed all the capabilities of the Syrian army. They occupied more Syrian land without facing any international prohibition or condemnation," Alsous says, noting that only Türkiye condemned Israel's incursion.

Every piece of land in Syria holds a memory for me. I've never stopped thinking about going back.

It was at that moment that he realised when something appears too good to be true, it probably is.

“Türkiye offers real support, it’s Syria's hope, because when Syria is safe, Türkiye will be safe… but also Türkiye is an Islamic country, so it will understand its Syrian neighbours better than Western rulers.”