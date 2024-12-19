Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed solidarity with Pakistan against acts of terror perpetrated against the country that threaten peace and security in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During Thursday's discussions with the premier on the sidelines of a Developing-8 (D-8) summit in Cairo, Egypt, Erdogan further expressed that Ankara welcomes Pakistan's economic recovery, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan reassured Sharif that efforts would continue to enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries as they discussed bilateral relations.

Regional issues and global developments were also on the agenda, with Erdogan reiterating Türkiye’s commitment to support the Syrian people during their "historic" transformation process following the collapse of the Bashar al Assad regime earlier this month.

Related Pakistan shuts down capital for high-level security summit

Meeting with Sisi

The D-8 summit, titled “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy," kicked off in Cairo on Thursday.