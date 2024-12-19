US lawmakers had less than two days on Thursday to avert a partial government shutdown after President-elect Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan deal and demanded lawmakers address the nation's debt ceiling before he takes office next month.

Trump's fellow Republicans huddled behind closed doors on Capitol Hill to craft a fallback plan that could win his approval and also muster enough support to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-majority Senate.

Democratic President Joe Biden also would have to sign it into law to keep the government funded past midnight on Friday (0500 GMT Saturday).

Republican lawmakers provided few details as they emerged from House Speaker Mike Johnson's office.

"The situation is still fluid," Representative Tom Emmer, the chamber's No. 3 Republican, told reporters.

Without action from Congress, the US government will begin a partial shutdown on Saturday that would interrupt funding for everything from air travel to law enforcement in the days leading up to the December 25 Christmas holiday and cut off paychecks for more than two million federal workers.

Many government operations, such as Social Security retirement payments, would continue.

The last government shutdown took place in December 2018 and January 2019 during Trump's first White House term. Republican Representative Nancy Mace said Congress should keep the government closed until Trump takes office if they cannot reach a deal.

"Let's reset Jan. 20th. It's not the scary shutdown the lying media tells you it is," she said on social media.

Trump and his ally Elon Musk, the world's richest person, effectively torpedoed the spending deal on Wednesday by blasting it as a wasteful giveaway to Democrats and threatening to mount primary election challenges to Republicans who vote for it.

Trump is calling on Congress to pass a stripped-down bill that would that would tie up loose ends before he takes office next month by extending the government's borrowing authority — a politically difficult task — and extending government funding.

Abolish the debt limit?

On Thursday, Trump told NBC News that Congress should abolish limits on government debt entirely.

That would end the periodic debt showdowns that have pushed the country to the brink of default, but expose lawmakers to charges of fiscal irresponsibility.